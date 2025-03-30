KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires New Stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Lear Co. (NYSE:LEA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 14,700 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,392,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LEA. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in shares of Lear by 82.3% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 45,927 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after buying an additional 20,733 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Lear by 310.5% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 345,580 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $32,726,000 after acquiring an additional 261,390 shares during the period. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Lear in the 4th quarter valued at $118,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Lear by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Semanteon Capital Management LP now owns 15,657 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 5,180 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in shares of Lear by 114.1% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,326,000 after purchasing an additional 18,715 shares during the period. 97.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lear Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of LEA opened at $87.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Lear Co. has a 12 month low of $86.28 and a 12 month high of $145.35. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 9.82, a P/E/G ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $95.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $98.31.

Lear Dividend Announcement

Lear ( NYSE:LEA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.44. Lear had a return on equity of 14.70% and a net margin of 2.17%. Equities analysts forecast that Lear Co. will post 12.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.51%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 6th. Lear’s payout ratio is 34.45%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on LEA shares. Barclays reduced their target price on Lear from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Cowen cut shares of Lear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Lear from $147.00 to $143.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Lear from $135.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lear from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Lear has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $123.36.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Lear news, Director Rod Lache acquired 2,178 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $91.80 per share, for a total transaction of $199,940.40. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,178 shares in the company, valued at $199,940.40. This trade represents a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Lear

Lear Corporation designs, develops, engineers, manufactures, assembles, and supplies automotive seating, and electrical distribution systems and related components for automotive original equipment manufacturers in North America, Europe, Africa, Asia, and South America. Its Seating segment offers seat systems, seat subsystems, keyseat components, seat trim covers, seat mechanisms, seat foams, and headrests, as well as surface materials, such as leather and fabric for automobiles and light trucks, compact cars, pick-up trucks, and sport utility vehicles.

