KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires Shares of 6,400 Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 6,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,186,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Wasatch Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 1,323,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,318,000 after acquiring an additional 20,481 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 78.0% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,049,784 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,557,000 after purchasing an additional 459,990 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 502,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,075,000 after buying an additional 27,374 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Inspire Medical Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 483,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,102,000 after buying an additional 3,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Inspire Medical Systems in the fourth quarter worth approximately $80,419,000. 94.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Inspire Medical Systems Stock Down 2.5 %

INSP opened at $156.91 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $179.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $190.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.48. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $123.00 and a 12-month high of $257.40.

Insider Transactions at Inspire Medical Systems

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.41. Inspire Medical Systems had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.19%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Inspire Medical Systems news, CTO John Rondoni sold 583 shares of Inspire Medical Systems stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.49, for a total transaction of $99,395.67. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 10,424 shares in the company, valued at $1,777,187.76. The trade was a 5.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Randy Ban sold 25,584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $183.50, for a total transaction of $4,694,664.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,259 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,026.50. This trade represents a 77.90 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,225 shares of company stock worth $4,806,530. 4.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on INSP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $198.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems from $260.00 to $233.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Inspire Medical Systems from $252.00 to $248.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $260.00 target price on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $226.70.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

