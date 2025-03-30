KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Holdings in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Merit Medical Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MMSI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 12,100 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $1,170,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MMSI. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Merit Medical Systems by 40.2% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 23,658 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,288,000 after purchasing an additional 6,789 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter valued at about $203,000. Magnetar Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Merit Medical Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $780,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 108.5% in the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 39,400 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $3,811,000 after acquiring an additional 20,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Merit Medical Systems by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,475 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $433,000 after acquiring an additional 719 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

MMSI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Merit Medical Systems in a report on Friday. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Merit Medical Systems from $122.00 to $116.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Merit Medical Systems from $120.00 to $117.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $116.00 target price (up previously from $114.00) on shares of Merit Medical Systems in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Merit Medical Systems from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Merit Medical Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $111.70.

In other news, Director Stephen C. Evans sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.31, for a total transaction of $526,550.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,657 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $490,428.67. This represents a 51.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Fred P. Lampropoulos sold 31,320 shares of Merit Medical Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.86, for a total value of $3,252,895.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,086,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $112,794,868.08. This trade represents a 2.80 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 109,132 shares of company stock valued at $11,139,521 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MMSI opened at $103.94 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 50.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 3.82 and a current ratio of 5.36. Merit Medical Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $70.70 and a 52-week high of $111.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $104.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $101.03.

Merit Medical Systems, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets single-use medical products for interventional, diagnostic, and therapeutic procedures in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Cardiovascular and Endoscopy. The company provides micropuncture kits, angiographic needles, sheaths, guide wires, and safety products; peripheral intervention, including angiography, drainage, delivery systems, and embolotherapy products; spine products, such as vertebral augmentation, radiofrequency ablation, and bone biopsy systems; oncology products; and cardiac intervention products, such as access, angiography, electrophysiology and cardiac rhythm management, fluid management, hemodynamic monitoring, hemostasis, and intervention to treat various heart conditions.

