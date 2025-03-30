KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Shares in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. (NASDAQ:BECN – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 12,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,300,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 316,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,112,000 after acquiring an additional 3,469 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 556.1% during the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 23,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 20,247 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its position in Beacon Roofing Supply by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Beacon Roofing Supply by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,531,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,417,000 after purchasing an additional 59,630 shares during the period. Finally, Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Beacon Roofing Supply by 43.3% in the 4th quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 7,224 shares during the last quarter. 98.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:BECN opened at $123.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $118.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $106.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.91 and a quick ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 1.63. Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.54 and a 1-year high of $123.90.

Beacon Roofing Supply ( NASDAQ:BECN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.01). Beacon Roofing Supply had a net margin of 3.86% and a return on equity of 25.32%. The business had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.43 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. will post 7.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on BECN. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Beacon Roofing Supply in a research report on Tuesday, March 25th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on Beacon Roofing Supply from $120.00 to $124.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Beacon Roofing Supply from $136.00 to $130.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Beacon Roofing Supply in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Baird R W downgraded shares of Beacon Roofing Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $120.95.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the distribution of residential and non-residential roofing materials, and complementary building products to contractors, home builders, building owners, lumberyards, and retailers in the United States and Canada. The company offers pitched roofing and low slope roof products; gutters and sidings; building materials, such as lumber and composite, skylights and window, plywood and OSB, decking and railing, and HVAC products; and foam board, spray foam, roll, batt, mineral wool, fiberglass, and commercial insulation products, as well as radiant barriers and blown-in insulation and equipment.

