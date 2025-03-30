KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Shares in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Element Solutions Inc (NYSE:ESI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 47,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,195,000.

Get Element Solutions alerts:

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. TD Private Client Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Element Solutions by 610.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 971 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Element Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Element Solutions in the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 92.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Element Solutions Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:ESI opened at $22.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.29. The company has a 50 day moving average of $25.67 and a two-hundred day moving average of $26.31. Element Solutions Inc has a 52-week low of $22.71 and a 52-week high of $29.78. The company has a quick ratio of 2.77, a current ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

Element Solutions Dividend Announcement

Element Solutions ( NYSE:ESI Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Element Solutions had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The business had revenue of $624.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $598.24 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Element Solutions Inc will post 1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Element Solutions’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ESI has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Element Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Barclays decreased their target price on Element Solutions from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 27th. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price (down previously from $32.00) on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Element Solutions in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Element Solutions from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $30.14.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Element Solutions

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Element Solutions news, Director Martin E. Franklin sold 2,000,000 shares of Element Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.10, for a total transaction of $52,200,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 109,100 shares in the company, valued at $2,847,510. The trade was a 94.83 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 7.90% of the company’s stock.

About Element Solutions

(Free Report)

Element Solutions Inc operates as a specialty chemicals company in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Electronics, and Industrial & Specialty. The Electronics segment researches, formulates, and sells specialty chemicals and materials for various types of electronics hardware products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Element Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.