KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Shares in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 68,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quest Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Flowers Foods by 329,400.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Partners LLC now owns 3,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the period. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 202.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 6,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Flowers Foods by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,008,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,327,000 after buying an additional 58,141 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in Flowers Foods by 15.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 23,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after buying an additional 3,173 shares during the period. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its holdings in Flowers Foods by 4.4% in the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 11,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. 75.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $18.87 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.98 billion, a PE ratio of 16.12, a PEG ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.86. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.95 and a twelve month high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 4.86%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. DA Davidson cut their price target on Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

