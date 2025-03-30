KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys New Shares in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Voya Financial, Inc. (NYSE:VOYA – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 20,200 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VOYA. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Voya Financial by 81.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 409 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 183 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Voya Financial by 207.0% in the fourth quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 485 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new position in Voya Financial during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Voya Financial by 45.0% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 648 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Brooklyn Investment Group lifted its holdings in shares of Voya Financial by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group now owns 1,166 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Voya Financial Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of Voya Financial stock opened at $67.32 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.30 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00, a PEG ratio of 0.48 and a beta of 1.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $70.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $74.45. Voya Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.10 and a 1 year high of $84.30.

Voya Financial Announces Dividend

Voya Financial ( NYSE:VOYA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The asset manager reported $1.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.15 by ($0.65). Voya Financial had a net margin of 8.29% and a return on equity of 14.10%. As a group, research analysts expect that Voya Financial, Inc. will post 8.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th were given a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 25th. Voya Financial’s payout ratio is 29.41%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on shares of Voya Financial from $90.00 to $84.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Barclays cut Voya Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Morgan Stanley raised Voya Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $76.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Voya Financial from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on Voya Financial from $94.00 to $89.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Voya Financial has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $82.45.

Voya Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Voya Financial, Inc engages in the provision of workplace benefits and savings products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Wealth Solutions, Health Solutions, and Investment Management. The Wealth Solutions segment offers full-service retirement products; recordkeeping services; stable value and fixed general account investment products; non-qualified plan administration services; and tools, guidance, and services to promote the financial well-being and retirement security of employees.

