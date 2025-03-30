KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 12,500 Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Pegasystems Inc. (NASDAQ:PEGA – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 12,500 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,165,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 819,282 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,895,000 after purchasing an additional 25,901 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new stake in Pegasystems in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $66,542,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Pegasystems by 31.7% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 637,999 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,462,000 after purchasing an additional 153,703 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of Pegasystems by 34.2% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 468,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $43,654,000 after buying an additional 119,439 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Pegasystems by 12.7% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 323,735 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $30,172,000 after buying an additional 36,379 shares in the last quarter. 46.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pegasystems

In related news, insider Leon Trefler sold 752 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.83, for a total transaction of $70,560.16. Following the sale, the insider now owns 37,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,563,006.59. This trade represents a 1.94 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Alan Trefler sold 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $2,234,295.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 17,247,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,223,373,261.02. This represents a 0.18 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 81,543 shares of company stock worth $6,253,614. 50.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on PEGA shares. Barclays decreased their target price on Pegasystems from $103.00 to $97.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 14th. StockNews.com cut shares of Pegasystems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. KeyCorp restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 price objective on shares of Pegasystems in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Pegasystems from $90.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Pegasystems from $99.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.36.

Pegasystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PEGA opened at $69.52 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $87.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $85.66. The company has a market capitalization of $5.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 68.83 and a beta of 1.25. Pegasystems Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.55 and a 1 year high of $113.67.

Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by ($0.20). Pegasystems had a net margin of 6.63% and a return on equity of 32.09%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pegasystems Inc. will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Pegasystems Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of $0.015 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. Pegasystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.88%.

Pegasystems Company Profile

Pegasystems Inc develops, markets, licenses, hosts, and supports enterprise software in the United States, rest of the Americas, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company provides Pega Infinity, a software portfolio comprising of Pega Customer Decision Hub, a real-time AI-powered decision engine to enhance customer acquisition and experiences across inbound, outbound, and paid media channels; Pega Customer Service to anticipate customer needs, connect customers to people and systems, and automate customer interactions to evolve the customer service experience, as well as to allow enterprises to deliver interactions across channels and enhance employee productivity; and Pega Platform, an intelligent automation software for increasing efficiency of clients’ processes and workflows.

