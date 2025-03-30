KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Buys Shares of 69,400 Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 69,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $1,213,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of IVZ. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Invesco by 14.8% during the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 20,756 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $364,000 after buying an additional 2,669 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Invesco by 9.1% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 70,669 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,241,000 after acquiring an additional 5,878 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Invesco by 3.6% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 78,451 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its holdings in Invesco by 131.3% during the third quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 910,156 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $15,982,000 after purchasing an additional 516,622 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vinva Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in Invesco by 34.6% in the third quarter. Vinva Investment Management Ltd now owns 35,321 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $620,000 after purchasing an additional 9,078 shares during the period. 66.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco Stock Down 2.3 %

Shares of Invesco stock opened at $15.20 on Friday. Invesco Ltd. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $19.55. The company has a market cap of $6.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a current ratio of 4.91, a quick ratio of 4.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.42.

Invesco Announces Dividend

Invesco ( NYSE:IVZ Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.01. Invesco had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 8.18%. As a group, analysts expect that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.40%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 69.49%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

IVZ has been the topic of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Invesco in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on shares of Invesco from $19.00 to $20.75 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. TD Cowen cut their target price on shares of Invesco from $20.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Invesco from $17.00 to $19.50 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.94.

Invesco Company Profile

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

