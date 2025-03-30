KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.17 Million in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LITE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 13,971 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in Lumentum during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $5,468,000. Semanteon Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lumentum during the fourth quarter valued at $1,463,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in shares of Lumentum by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,173 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,274,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Lumentum by 10.7% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 8,064 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $677,000 after acquiring an additional 779 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Lumentum by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,165 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,357,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. 94.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lumentum Stock Performance

Shares of LITE stock opened at $62.58 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.76, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94. Lumentum Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.29 and a 12-month high of $104.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $76.14. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 1.03.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Lumentum ( NASDAQ:LITE Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.41). Lumentum had a negative net margin of 36.98% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. Analysts expect that Lumentum Holdings Inc. will post 0.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

LITE has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded Lumentum from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $80.00 to $125.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Lumentum from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 7th. Northland Securities raised their target price on shares of Lumentum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of Lumentum in a report on Friday, February 21st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $87.40.

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 2,172 shares of Lumentum stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.34, for a total value of $170,154.48. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,071,799.84. The trade was a 4.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

About Lumentum

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments: Optical Communications (OpComms) and Commercial Lasers (Lasers). The OpComms segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

