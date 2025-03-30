KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.18 Million in White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. (NYSE:WTM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 605 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of White Mountains Insurance Group by 90.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 19 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Fortitude Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in White Mountains Insurance Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $117,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in White Mountains Insurance Group by 32.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 99 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. 88.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WTM stock opened at $1,904.22 on Friday. White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd. has a 52-week low of $1,665.71 and a 52-week high of $2,023.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The firm has a market cap of $4.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 0.41. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,879.59 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1,869.51.

White Mountains Insurance Group ( NYSE:WTM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The insurance provider reported $12.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. White Mountains Insurance Group had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 10.29%.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 26th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a yield of 0.05%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 17th. White Mountains Insurance Group’s payout ratio is presently 1.11%.

Separately, StockNews.com cut shares of White Mountains Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

White Mountains Insurance Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and other financial services in the United States. The company operates through HG Global/BAM, Ark/WM Outrigger, Kudu, and Other Operations segments. The HG Global/BAM segment provides insurance on municipal bonds issued to finance public purposes, such as schools, utilities, and transportation facilities, as well as reinsurance protection services.

