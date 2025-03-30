KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.28 Million in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HUBG – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 28,700 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,279,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Hub Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $481,000. Barclays PLC boosted its stake in Hub Group by 199.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 117,774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $5,354,000 after purchasing an additional 78,467 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Hub Group by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,489,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $113,148,000 after buying an additional 20,215 shares in the last quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Hub Group by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,511 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $424,000 after buying an additional 1,368 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 577,940 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,753,000 after buying an additional 73,712 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.77% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HUBG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $46.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Susquehanna dropped their price target on shares of Hub Group from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Benchmark increased their price target on Hub Group from $47.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Barclays cut their target price on Hub Group from $52.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Hub Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $47.18.

Hub Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ HUBG opened at $37.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.84 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Hub Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $36.04 and a 12 month high of $53.21. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $44.44.

Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. Hub Group had a net margin of 2.64% and a return on equity of 7.10%. As a group, analysts forecast that Hub Group, Inc. will post 2.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hub Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 18th were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 18th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Hub Group’s payout ratio is presently 29.41%.

Hub Group Company Profile

Hub Group, Inc, a supply chain solutions provider, offers transportation and logistics management services in North America. The company's transportation services include intermodal, truckload, less-than-truckload, flatbed, temperature-controlled, and dedicated and regional trucking, as well as final mile, railcar, small parcel, and international transportation.

