KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.29 Million in Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 37,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,287,000.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 37,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Cadence Bank by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,862 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after buying an additional 301 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Cadence Bank by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 30,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,039,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 53,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,827,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Algert Global LLC grew its position in shares of Cadence Bank by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 18,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $603,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. 84.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on CADE. Barclays upgraded Cadence Bank from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $44.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Cadence Bank from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Cadence Bank from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 27th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Cadence Bank in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of Cadence Bank in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.77.

Shares of Cadence Bank stock opened at $30.12 on Friday. Cadence Bank has a 1-year low of $26.16 and a 1-year high of $40.20. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $32.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $34.02. The company has a market capitalization of $5.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87 and a beta of 0.96.

Cadence Bank (NYSE:CADE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.02. Cadence Bank had a net margin of 18.03% and a return on equity of 9.87%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Cadence Bank will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th will be issued a $0.275 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This is a boost from Cadence Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Cadence Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 39.71%.

Cadence Bank provides commercial banking and financial services. Its products and services include consumer banking, consumer loans, mortgages, home equity lines and loans, credit cards, commercial and business banking, treasury management, specialized and asset-based lending, commercial real estate, equipment financing, and correspondent banking services.

