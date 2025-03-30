KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.31 Million in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 66,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,309,000.

Get SoundHound AI alerts:

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in SoundHound AI by 197.6% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of SoundHound AI by 2,542.0% during the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,271 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of SoundHound AI during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA bought a new position in shares of SoundHound AI in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Golden State Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SoundHound AI during the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors own 19.28% of the company’s stock.

SoundHound AI Stock Performance

SOUN stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of -23.61 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.79 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.57. SoundHound AI, Inc. has a 1-year low of $3.50 and a 1-year high of $24.98.

Insider Activity at SoundHound AI

SoundHound AI ( NASDAQ:SOUN Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.69) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.58). The business had revenue of $34.54 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.70 million. SoundHound AI had a negative return on equity of 55.58% and a negative net margin of 163.58%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SoundHound AI, Inc. will post -0.38 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CTO Timothy Stonehocker sold 27,714 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.90, for a total value of $274,368.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 768,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,611,783.30. The trade was a 3.48 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider James Ming Hom sold 51,196 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.25, for a total value of $524,759.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 638,456 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,544,174. The trade was a 7.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 500,565 shares of company stock worth $4,999,726 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.28% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on SOUN shares. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of SoundHound AI from $10.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of SoundHound AI from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Northland Securities raised their target price on SoundHound AI from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded SoundHound AI to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on shares of SoundHound AI in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.86.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on SOUN

SoundHound AI Profile

(Free Report)

SoundHound AI, Inc develops independent voice artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that enables businesses across automotive, TV, and IoT, and to customer service industries to deliver high-quality conversational experiences to their customers. Its products include Houndify platform that offers a suite of Houndify tools to help brands build conversational voice assistants, such as Application Programming Interfaces (API) for text and voice queries, support for custom commands, extensive library of content domains, inclusive software development kit platforms, collaboration capabilities, diagnostic tools, and built-in analytics; SoundHound Chat AI that integrates with knowledge domains, pulling real-time data like weather, sports, stocks, flight status, and restaurants; and SoundHound Smart Answering is built to offer customer establishments custom AI-powered voice assistant.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SOUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SoundHound AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:SOUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for SoundHound AI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SoundHound AI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.