KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.36 Million in Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Sportswear (NASDAQ:COLM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 16,200 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,360,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 884,731 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $74,255,000 after purchasing an additional 134,813 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in Columbia Sportswear by 10.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,207,605 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $101,355,000 after buying an additional 109,488 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in Columbia Sportswear during the fourth quarter worth about $6,356,000. Natixis Advisors LLC raised its position in Columbia Sportswear by 48.6% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors LLC now owns 143,831 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $12,072,000 after acquiring an additional 47,031 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Columbia Sportswear by 11.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 418,531 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $35,127,000 after acquiring an additional 43,654 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.76% of the company’s stock.

Columbia Sportswear Stock Down 1.9 %

NASDAQ:COLM opened at $75.30 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.90. Columbia Sportswear has a 1-year low of $73.04 and a 1-year high of $92.88.

Columbia Sportswear Dividend Announcement

Columbia Sportswear ( NASDAQ:COLM Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The textile maker reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.86 by ($0.06). Columbia Sportswear had a return on equity of 12.23% and a net margin of 6.63%. Equities analysts predict that Columbia Sportswear will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 10th. Columbia Sportswear’s payout ratio is 31.01%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Columbia Sportswear

In related news, EVP Richelle T. Luther sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.36, for a total transaction of $369,440.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,319,177.88. The trade was a 21.88 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald E. Nelson sold 6,395 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.74, for a total transaction of $522,727.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,393,503.52. The trade was a 27.28 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 44.70% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on COLM. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Columbia Sportswear from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Columbia Sportswear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th.

Columbia Sportswear Profile

Columbia Sportswear Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and distributes outdoor, active, and everyday lifestyle apparel, footwear, accessories, and equipment in the United States, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Canada. The company provides apparel, accessories, and equipment for hiking, trail running, snow, fishing, hunting, mountaineering, climbing, skiing and snowboarding, trail, and outdoor activities.

