KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.39 Million in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in Antero Midstream Co. (NYSE:AM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 91,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,385,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its position in Antero Midstream by 58.6% during the 4th quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 2,706 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group purchased a new position in shares of Antero Midstream during the third quarter valued at $48,000. Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in Antero Midstream by 84.3% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,712 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $86,000 after buying an additional 2,612 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its stake in Antero Midstream by 44.5% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 6,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in Antero Midstream by 17.8% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,305 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 951 shares during the period. 53.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on AM. StockNews.com cut shares of Antero Midstream from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, March 15th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Antero Midstream from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 18th.

Antero Midstream Stock Up 0.2 %

Antero Midstream stock opened at $17.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Antero Midstream Co. has a 1-year low of $13.12 and a 1-year high of $18.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.76. The company has a market capitalization of $8.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.62 and a beta of 2.33.

Antero Midstream (NYSE:AM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pipeline company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.24 by ($0.01). Antero Midstream had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 18.82%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Antero Midstream Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Antero Midstream Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 29th were given a dividend of $0.225 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 29th. Antero Midstream’s dividend payout ratio is 108.43%.

Antero Midstream Profile

Antero Midstream Corporation owns, operates, and develops midstream energy assets in the Appalachian Basin. It operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Water Handling. The Gathering and Processing segment includes a network of gathering pipelines and compressor stations that collects and processes production from Antero Resources' wells in West Virginia and Ohio.

