KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.41 Million in Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust (NYSE:VNO – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 33,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,413,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VNO. ORG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vornado Realty Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Vornado Realty Trust by 53.2% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 772 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 268 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in Vornado Realty Trust by 1,014.0% during the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 872 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in Vornado Realty Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Assetmark Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vornado Realty Trust by 23.8% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

Vornado Realty Trust stock opened at $36.75 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $40.29 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.03. Vornado Realty Trust has a 12 month low of $22.42 and a 12 month high of $46.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98, a current ratio of 4.59 and a quick ratio of 4.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a PE ratio of 918.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 1.60.

Vornado Realty Trust ( NYSE:VNO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.66. Vornado Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.94% and a return on equity of 1.60%. Equities analysts predict that Vornado Realty Trust will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on VNO shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Vornado Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. StockNews.com raised shares of Vornado Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Mizuho upgraded Vornado Realty Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $38.00 to $48.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on Vornado Realty Trust from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.55.

Vornado Realty Trust is a fully – integrated equity real estate investment trust.

