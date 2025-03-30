KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Invests $1.42 Million in SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in shares of SPS Commerce, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPSC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor bought 7,700 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,417,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPSC. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 5.0% during the third quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,224 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank grew its position in SPS Commerce by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 11,005 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,025,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. increased its stake in SPS Commerce by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPS Commerce by 49.1% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 255 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its stake in shares of SPS Commerce by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 8,020 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,476,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 98.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SPS Commerce Stock Performance

Shares of SPS Commerce stock opened at $133.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $152.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $175.44. SPS Commerce, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $122.58 and a fifty-two week high of $218.61. The company has a market cap of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.44 and a beta of 0.92.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SPS Commerce ( NASDAQ:SPSC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.21). SPS Commerce had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 12.08%. Equities research analysts forecast that SPS Commerce, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on SPSC shares. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on SPS Commerce from $198.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on SPS Commerce from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $181.00 target price (down previously from $209.00) on shares of SPS Commerce in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $188.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of SPS Commerce from $237.00 to $233.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.11.

Insider Activity at SPS Commerce

In related news, CFO Kimberly K. Nelson sold 9,290 shares of SPS Commerce stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.68, for a total value of $1,715,677.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 156,292 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,864,006.56. The trade was a 5.61 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Chadwick Collins sold 2,840 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.12, for a total value of $420,660.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,270,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $780,608,100.72. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,864 shares of company stock valued at $6,613,078. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SPS Commerce Profile

SPS Commerce, Inc provides cloud-based supply chain management solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers solutions through the SPS Commerce, a cloud-based platform that enhances the way retailers, grocers, suppliers, distributors, and logistics firms manage and fulfill omnichannel orders, optimize sell-through performance, and automate new trading relationships.

