KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $1.17 Million Investment in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Hamilton Lane Incorporated (NASDAQ:HLNE – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 7,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,173,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Hamilton Lane by 27.0% in the fourth quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Hamilton Lane by 283.3% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Icon Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $111,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hamilton Lane during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Hamilton Lane from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $139.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Hamilton Lane from $169.00 to $152.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Hamilton Lane from $158.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Hamilton Lane from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $186.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hamilton Lane currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.71.

Hamilton Lane stock opened at $147.08 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.15 billion, a PE ratio of 27.14 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 4.19, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $153.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $164.97. Hamilton Lane Incorporated has a 12 month low of $108.34 and a 12 month high of $203.72.

Hamilton Lane (NASDAQ:HLNE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.12. Hamilton Lane had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 36.69%. The business had revenue of $168.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.86 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.71 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Hamilton Lane Incorporated will post 4.97 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 4th. Investors of record on Friday, March 14th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 14th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Hamilton Lane’s dividend payout ratio is 36.16%.

Hamilton Lane Incorporated is a private equity firm specializing in early venture, emerging growth, turnaround, middle market, mature, mid-venture, bridge, buyout, distressed/vulture, loan, mezzanine in growth capital companies. It prefers to invest in energy, industrials, consumer discretionary, health care, real estate, information technology, utilities, and consumer services.

