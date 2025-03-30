KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $1.18 Million Investment in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 8,900 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,177,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of EAT. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Brinker International by 74.4% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 56,324 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $4,310,000 after purchasing an additional 24,028 shares in the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Brinker International by 21.0% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,600 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 1,317 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Brinker International by 771.8% in the third quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 64,323 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after buying an additional 56,945 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 9.5% in the third quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 118,300 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,053,000 after buying an additional 10,300 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Brinker International by 28.4% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 13,022 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $997,000 after buying an additional 2,883 shares during the period.

EAT has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research upgraded Brinker International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. StockNews.com upgraded Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Brinker International from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 27th. KeyCorp downgraded shares of Brinker International from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating and set a $115.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Brinker International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $150.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Brinker International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $140.18.

In other Brinker International news, Director Cindy L. Davis sold 5,802 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $187.86, for a total value of $1,089,963.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,086,561.02. The trade was a 34.31 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.90, for a total value of $1,409,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 34,252 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,435,950.80. The trade was a 17.96 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 20,802 shares of company stock worth $3,752,464. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NYSE EAT opened at $147.58 on Friday. Brinker International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $43.37 and a twelve month high of $192.22. The business’s fifty day moving average is $156.67 and its 200 day moving average is $127.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.96. The company has a market cap of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 2.56.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The restaurant operator reported $2.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $1.43. Brinker International had a return on equity of 879.47% and a net margin of 5.45%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Brinker International, Inc. will post 8.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Brinker International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership, development, operation, and franchising of casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates and franchises Chili's Grill & Bar and Maggiano's Little Italy restaurant brands.

