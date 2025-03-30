KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 221.2% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 59,707 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,673,000 after buying an additional 41,121 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in Cabot by 32.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $420,000 after purchasing an additional 915 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP increased its holdings in Cabot by 11.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 58,063 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,490,000 after purchasing an additional 5,881 shares in the last quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Cabot by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 3,885 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 439 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Cabot by 8.4% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 9,090 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,016,000 after purchasing an additional 704 shares in the last quarter. 93.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cabot Stock Down 2.2 %

NYSE:CBT opened at $82.26 on Friday. Cabot Co. has a twelve month low of $79.57 and a twelve month high of $117.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $85.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.16.

Cabot Dividend Announcement

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.02. Cabot had a net margin of 10.60% and a return on equity of 26.79%. Equities research analysts expect that Cabot Co. will post 7.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 22.84%.

Cabot declared that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase 10,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the specialty chemicals company to purchase shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CBT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on Cabot from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cabot from $122.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cabot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cabot currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.00.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. The company operates through two segments, Reinforcement Materials and Performance Chemicals. It offers reinforcing carbons that are used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites solutions.

Further Reading

