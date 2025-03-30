KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 27,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,367,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,089 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. raised its position in First Industrial Realty Trust by 9.3% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 3,151 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 269 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in First Industrial Realty Trust by 1.1% in the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,899 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Fortem Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Fortem Financial Group LLC now owns 10,318 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $53.60 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 1.07. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12-month low of $45.10 and a 12-month high of $58.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.11. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $53.72.

First Industrial Realty Trust ( NYSE:FR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. Equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.445 dividend. This is a positive change from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.32%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 81.65%.

FR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Barclays reissued a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a research note on Tuesday. The Goldman Sachs Group raised First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.38.

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

