KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Steven Madden, Ltd. (NASDAQ:SHOO – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 30,050 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $1,278,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Steven Madden during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,958 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Steven Madden by 36.5% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,013 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 805 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its position in Steven Madden by 21.6% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 4,171 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $176,000 after purchasing an additional 741 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division boosted its stake in Steven Madden by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 4,202 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $179,000 after purchasing an additional 290 shares during the period. 99.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on SHOO. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Steven Madden from $38.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. StockNews.com downgraded Steven Madden from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Steven Madden in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on shares of Steven Madden from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.33.

Shares of SHOO stock opened at $26.65 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $34.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.06. Steven Madden, Ltd. has a 1-year low of $24.56 and a 1-year high of $50.01.

Steven Madden (NASDAQ:SHOO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The textile maker reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.02. Steven Madden had a net margin of 7.68% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The business had revenue of $582.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $550.37 million. Equities research analysts expect that Steven Madden, Ltd. will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Steven Madden’s payout ratio is 35.74%.

Steven Madden, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets fashion-forward branded and private label footwear, accessories, and apparel in the United States and internationally. It operates through Wholesale Footwear, Wholesale Accessories/Apparel, Direct-to- Consumer, and Licensing segments. The Wholesale Footwear segment designs, sources, and markets various products, including dress shoes, boots, booties, fashion sneakers, sandals, and casual shoes under the Steve Madden, Dolce Vita, Betsey Johnson, Blondo, GREATS, and Anne Klein brands.

