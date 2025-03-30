KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Makes New Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 11,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,294,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brown Lisle Cummings Inc. bought a new stake in Whirlpool in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Whirlpool by 323.1% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 275 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 113.6% during the fourth quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Whirlpool during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. 90.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Trading Down 3.7 %

NYSE:WHR opened at $89.58 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $103.65 and its 200-day moving average is $108.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $84.18 and a 12 month high of $135.49. The firm has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.29 and a beta of 1.44.

Whirlpool Dividend Announcement

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $4.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.26 by $0.31. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 1.95% and a positive return on equity of 21.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.85 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $1.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $7.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.81%. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is -119.45%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on WHR. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Whirlpool from $125.00 to $138.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. StockNews.com upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products and services in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances, and commercial laundry products and related laundry accessories; cooking and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories, as well as mixers.

