KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Holdings in Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Freshpet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FRPT – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 9,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,422,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lecap Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Freshpet during the fourth quarter worth $817,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Freshpet by 36.4% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 107,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,945,000 after purchasing an additional 28,743 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Freshpet by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 835,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,650,000 after purchasing an additional 37,287 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Freshpet by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 135,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,088,000 after purchasing an additional 2,291 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its holdings in Freshpet by 198.6% during the fourth quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 381,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,065,000 after purchasing an additional 253,679 shares during the period.

FRPT opened at $84.39 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 89.78 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a quick ratio of 3.91, a current ratio of 4.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freshpet, Inc. has a twelve month low of $80.27 and a twelve month high of $164.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $118.17 and a 200 day simple moving average of $135.77.

Freshpet ( NASDAQ:FRPT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $262.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.46 million. Freshpet had a net margin of 4.81% and a return on equity of 3.92%. Analysts predict that Freshpet, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FRPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Freshpet from $155.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price target (down previously from $170.00) on shares of Freshpet in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Freshpet from $160.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Oppenheimer cut shares of Freshpet from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Freshpet from $170.00 to $142.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Freshpet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $150.67.

Freshpet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, distributes, and markets natural fresh meals and treats for dogs and cats in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It sells dog food, cat food, and dog treats under the Freshpet brand name; and Dognation and Dog Joy labels through various classes of retail, including grocery, mass, club, pet specialty, and natural, as well as online.

