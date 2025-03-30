KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Holdings in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 52,795 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,333,000.

Get Kite Realty Group Trust alerts:

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of KRG. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB acquired a new position in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in the third quarter valued at $39,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust by 551.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kite Realty Group Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $101,000. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Kite Realty Group Trust by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 4,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $121,000 after acquiring an additional 652 shares during the period. Finally, Central Pacific Bank Trust Division raised its position in Kite Realty Group Trust by 19.6% in the fourth quarter. Central Pacific Bank Trust Division now owns 7,390 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Kite Realty Group Trust from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $25.00 price target (down from $33.00) on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Jefferies Financial Group cut Kite Realty Group Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $31.00 to $27.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Kite Realty Group Trust from $31.00 to $28.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.88.

Kite Realty Group Trust Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE:KRG opened at $22.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.98, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The firm has a market cap of $4.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,113.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.30. Kite Realty Group Trust has a 12 month low of $19.64 and a 12 month high of $28.24. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $22.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.84.

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE:KRG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.45. Kite Realty Group Trust had a net margin of 0.48% and a return on equity of 0.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Kite Realty Group Trust will post 2.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kite Realty Group Trust Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 16th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.85%. Kite Realty Group Trust’s payout ratio is currently 5,400.00%.

Kite Realty Group Trust Company Profile

(Free Report)

Kite Realty Group Trust (NYSE: KRG) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) headquartered in Indianapolis, IN that is one of the largest publicly traded owners and operators of open-air shopping centers and mixed-use assets. The Company’s primarily grocery-anchored portfolio is located in high-growth Sun Belt and select strategic gateway markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kite Realty Group Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.