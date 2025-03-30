KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Position in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new stake in Avnet, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVT – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 22,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,193,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Synergy Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avnet during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Principal Securities Inc. increased its holdings in Avnet by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,373 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its position in Avnet by 1,768.1% in the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 2,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in shares of Avnet by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in shares of Avnet by 55.7% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.78% of the company’s stock.

Avnet Price Performance

Avnet stock opened at $47.19 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $50.38 and its 200 day moving average is $52.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 2.39 and a quick ratio of 1.15. Avnet, Inc. has a one year low of $46.24 and a one year high of $59.24.

Avnet Announces Dividend

Avnet ( NASDAQ:AVT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by ($0.01). Avnet had a net margin of 1.41% and a return on equity of 7.49%. As a group, research analysts expect that Avnet, Inc. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 5th were given a $0.33 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Avnet’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.39%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America lowered shares of Avnet from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $58.00 to $48.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Avnet from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 30th.

Avnet Company Profile

(Free Report)

Avnet, Inc, distributes electronic component technology. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Components and Farnell. The Electronic Components segment markets, sells, and distributes semiconductors; interconnect, passive, and electromechanical components; and other integrated components from electronic component manufacturers.

