KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases New Position in Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in shares of Oshkosh Co. (NYSE:OSK – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 13,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,274,000.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Greenhaven Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Oshkosh by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Greenhaven Associates Inc. now owns 2,552,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $242,629,000 after buying an additional 15,622 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its position in Oshkosh by 23.3% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,030,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $193,031,000 after acquiring an additional 384,141 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Oshkosh by 3.3% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,223,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $122,646,000 after purchasing an additional 39,235 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Oshkosh by 1.0% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,089,930 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,250,000 after purchasing an additional 10,357 shares during the period. Finally, Equity Investment Corp increased its stake in shares of Oshkosh by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Equity Investment Corp now owns 598,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,944,000 after purchasing an additional 10,088 shares in the last quarter. 92.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oshkosh Stock Performance

NYSE:OSK opened at $94.32 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $101.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $102.27. Oshkosh Co. has a 1-year low of $89.08 and a 1-year high of $127.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.11, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.21.

Oshkosh Increases Dividend

Oshkosh ( NYSE:OSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.22 by $0.36. Oshkosh had a return on equity of 19.31% and a net margin of 6.34%. Analysts forecast that Oshkosh Co. will post 10.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 17th were given a dividend of $0.51 per share. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.16%. This is an increase from Oshkosh’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 14th. Oshkosh’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSK has been the topic of a number of research reports. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Oshkosh from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Raymond James increased their price objective on Oshkosh from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Oshkosh from $127.00 to $117.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 18th. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Oshkosh from $125.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.38.

About Oshkosh

Oshkosh Corporation provides purpose-built vehicles and equipment worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Access, Defense, and Vocational segment. Its Access Equipment segment design and manufacture aerial work platform and telehandlers for use in construction, industrial, and maintenance applications; offers financing and leasing solutions including rental fleet loans, leases, and floor plan and retail financing; and towing and recovery equipment, which includes carriers, wreckers, and rotators, as well as provides equipment installation and sale of chassis and service parts.

