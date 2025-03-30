KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 12,200 Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of Q2 Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:QTWO – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 12,200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,228,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in Q2 in the 4th quarter worth about $971,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Q2 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $137,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Q2 by 121.8% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 21,803 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,194,000 after purchasing an additional 11,973 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its position in Q2 by 343.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 13,563 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,365,000 after purchasing an additional 10,507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its stake in Q2 by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 4,352 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period.

In other news, CRO Michael A. Volanoski sold 15,005 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.12, for a total value of $1,112,170.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 197,966 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,673,239.92. The trade was a 7.05 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director James Offerdahl sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.96, for a total value of $87,960.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 17,241 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,516,518.36. This represents a 5.48 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 157,835 shares of company stock worth $11,959,517. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Q2 stock opened at $80.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. Q2 Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.50 and a 1-year high of $112.82. The business has a 50-day moving average of $86.84 and a 200-day moving average of $90.66. The company has a market capitalization of $4.90 billion, a PE ratio of -124.16 and a beta of 1.62.

Q2 (NYSE:QTWO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.30). Q2 had a negative net margin of 5.53% and a positive return on equity of 0.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Q2 Holdings, Inc. will post 0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on QTWO shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. KeyCorp upgraded Q2 from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $126.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Q2 from $105.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Baird R W lowered shares of Q2 from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Q2 from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $105.47.

Q2 Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based digital solutions to regional and community financial institutions in the United States. The company offers Digital Banking Platform, an end-to-end digital banking platform supports its financial institution customers in their delivery of unified digital banking services across digital channels.

