KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 13,600 Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 13,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,432,000.

Get Ryman Hospitality Properties alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in RHP. Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 16,515 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,723,000 after acquiring an additional 132 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% in the third quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 7,264 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Summit Global Investments grew its holdings in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Summit Global Investments now owns 7,597 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $793,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 845 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,283 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $567,000 after buying an additional 213 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.48% of the company’s stock.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Stock Performance

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $91.77 on Friday. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $90.75 and a fifty-two week high of $121.77. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $100.02 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $106.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 1.73. The stock has a market cap of $5.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.65.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Announces Dividend

Ryman Hospitality Properties ( NYSE:RHP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.94. The company had revenue of $647.63 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $656.01 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties had a return on equity of 49.23% and a net margin of 11.61%. As a group, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. will post 8.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 104.78%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHP. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $130.00 to $122.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Ryman Hospitality Properties in a report on Monday, December 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price target on the stock. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Ryman Hospitality Properties from $133.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research note on Friday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com raised Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryman Hospitality Properties has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.67.

Read Our Latest Analysis on Ryman Hospitality Properties

Insider Activity at Ryman Hospitality Properties

In other Ryman Hospitality Properties news, Director Alvin L. Bowles, Jr. sold 473 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.03, for a total transaction of $45,895.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $259,555.25. This trade represents a 15.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Colin V. Reed purchased 8,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $97.54 per share, for a total transaction of $802,851.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 832,260 shares in the company, valued at approximately $81,178,640.40. This represents a 1.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

(Free Report)

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryman Hospitality Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.