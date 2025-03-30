KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 18,000 Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. (NYSE:PBH – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 18.9% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,000 after buying an additional 435 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Prestige Consumer Healthcare by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $160,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Institutional investors own 99.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Prestige Consumer Healthcare news, SVP Mary Beth Fritz sold 1,678 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $151,020.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 17,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,544,130. This trade represents a 8.91 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti cut Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, December 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Prestige Consumer Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $96.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $95.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Prestige Consumer Healthcare from $93.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.33.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Stock Down 1.2 %

NYSE:PBH opened at $85.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 2.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $83.30 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.02. The company has a market capitalization of $4.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.91, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.46. Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.35 and a 1-year high of $90.04.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare (NYSE:PBH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.18 by $0.04. Prestige Consumer Healthcare had a net margin of 19.13% and a return on equity of 12.36%. On average, equities analysts predict that Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc. will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Company Profile

Prestige Consumer Healthcare Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells over-the-counter (OTC) health and personal care products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, North American OTC Healthcare and International OTC Healthcare.

Featured Articles

