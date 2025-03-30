KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 35,200 Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS purchased a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 35,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,262,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Cognex in the 4th quarter worth $79,797,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cognex by 122.7% in the third quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,834,755 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $114,808,000 after acquiring an additional 1,562,115 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognex by 27.3% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 5,840,117 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $209,427,000 after acquiring an additional 1,253,996 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Cognex by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,092,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,044,000 after purchasing an additional 576,788 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN raised its stake in Cognex by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 3,751,807 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $151,948,000 after purchasing an additional 305,913 shares during the period. 88.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cognex Stock Performance

Shares of Cognex stock opened at $30.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $37.50. Cognex Co. has a one year low of $29.58 and a one year high of $53.13. The stock has a market cap of $5.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.20 and a beta of 1.43.

Cognex Dividend Announcement

Cognex ( NASDAQ:CGNX Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Cognex had a return on equity of 5.65% and a net margin of 11.61%. Sell-side analysts predict that Cognex Co. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio is 52.46%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts have weighed in on CGNX shares. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on Cognex from $47.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Cantor Fitzgerald upgraded shares of Cognex to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Cognex from $44.00 to $42.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Cognex in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on Cognex from $58.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cognex currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $44.83.

Insider Transactions at Cognex

In other Cognex news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 6,803 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.73, for a total value of $222,662.19. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,566 shares in the company, valued at $149,445.18. This trade represents a 59.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Cognex Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, electric vehicle batteries, and e-commerce packages by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Stories

