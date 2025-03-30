KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 48,500 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.
Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 46.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,513,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,224,000 after acquiring an additional 802,353 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $20,061,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $11,989,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,607,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $7,646,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Activity at Confluent
In related news, CAO Kong Phan sold 6,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $229,852.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 179,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,858.46. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,579,101.38. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock worth $38,505,150. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Confluent Price Performance
Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CFLT
Confluent Company Profile
Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Confluent
- Using the MarketBeat Stock Split Calculator
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 03/24 – 03/28
- Natural Gas Prices Continue To Rally, These Stocks Should Benefit
- Should You Buy UPS Stock Now? Deep Dive Into Its 5-Year Low
- How to Short a Stock in 5 Easy Steps
- 4 Healthcare Stocks With Massive Gains—and More to Come
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CFLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Confluent Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Confluent and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.