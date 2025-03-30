KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Purchases Shares of 48,500 Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Confluent, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFLT – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 48,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,356,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CFLT. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. lifted its stake in Confluent by 46.9% in the third quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 2,513,426 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,224,000 after acquiring an additional 802,353 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $20,061,000. Trivest Advisors Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Confluent in the 4th quarter worth about $11,989,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Confluent during the 4th quarter valued at about $10,607,000. Finally, Oddo BHF Asset Management Sas purchased a new position in shares of Confluent during the third quarter valued at about $7,646,000. 78.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Confluent

In related news, CAO Kong Phan sold 6,346 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $229,852.12. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 179,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,504,858.46. This trade represents a 3.41 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Michelangelo Volpi sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.22, for a total value of $905,500.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 292,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,579,101.38. This represents a 7.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,200,746 shares of company stock worth $38,505,150. 13.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Confluent Price Performance

NASDAQ CFLT opened at $24.33 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 4.24. Confluent, Inc. has a 1-year low of $17.79 and a 1-year high of $37.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.53 and a beta of 0.90. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $29.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.20.

Confluent (NASDAQ:CFLT – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.28). Confluent had a negative return on equity of 34.70% and a negative net margin of 35.81%. On average, equities analysts predict that Confluent, Inc. will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group upgraded shares of Confluent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $34.00 to $38.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Confluent from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Guggenheim raised their price objective on Confluent from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on shares of Confluent from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twenty-one have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.33.

Confluent Company Profile

Confluent, Inc operates a data streaming platform in the United States and internationally. The company provides platforms that allow customers to connect their applications, systems, and data layers, such as Confluent Cloud, a managed cloud-native software-as-a-service; and Confluent Platform, an enterprise-grade self-managed software.

