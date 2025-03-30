KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $1.23 Million Position in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health Incorporated (NYSE:ELAN – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 101,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,232,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Elanco Animal Health in the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in shares of Elanco Animal Health by 95.6% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 2,059 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 221.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 3,411 shares during the last quarter. MRP Capital Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Elanco Animal Health during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Elanco Animal Health by 47.7% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 5,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares during the last quarter. 97.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Lawrence Erik Kurzius acquired 10,000 shares of Elanco Animal Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was bought at an average price of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $109,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 101,459 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,105,903.10. This represents a 10.93 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently commented on ELAN. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $20.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Elanco Animal Health from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Elanco Animal Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Elanco Animal Health from $16.00 to $12.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Elanco Animal Health currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $15.17.

Elanco Animal Health Price Performance

Shares of ELAN stock opened at $10.40 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average is $12.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 2.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market cap of $5.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.99, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.44. Elanco Animal Health Incorporated has a twelve month low of $10.03 and a twelve month high of $18.80.

Elanco Animal Health (NYSE:ELAN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by ($0.01). Elanco Animal Health had a return on equity of 6.78% and a net margin of 4.60%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.08 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Elanco Animal Health Incorporated will post 0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elanco Animal Health Company Profile

Elanco Animal Health Incorporated, an animal health company, innovates, develops, manufactures, and markets products for pets and farm animals. It offers pet health disease prevention products, such as parasiticide and vaccine products that protect pets from worms, fleas, and ticks under the Seresto, Advantage, Advantix, and Advocate brands; pet health therapeutics for pain, osteoarthritis, ear infections, cardiovascular, and dermatology indications in canines and felines under the Galliprant and Claro brands; vaccines, antibiotics, parasiticides, and other products for use in poultry and aquaculture production, as well as nutritional health products, including enzymes, probiotics, and prebiotics; and a range of vaccines, antibiotics, implants, parasiticides, and other products used in ruminant and swine production under the Rumensin and Baytril brands.

