KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes $1.31 Million Position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in SentinelOne, Inc. (NYSE:S – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 59,065 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in SentinelOne by 86.6% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the period. Avion Wealth purchased a new stake in shares of SentinelOne during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of SentinelOne in the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Arlington Trust Co LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Modus Advisors LLC purchased a new position in SentinelOne in the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. 90.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of SentinelOne from $24.00 to $22.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on SentinelOne from $32.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup decreased their target price on SentinelOne from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America dropped their price target on SentinelOne from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Westpark Capital decreased their price objective on SentinelOne from $34.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.33.

In related news, CEO Tomer Weingarten sold 60,864 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.52, for a total value of $1,370,657.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 959,682 shares in the company, valued at $21,612,038.64. This represents a 5.96 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Ric Smith sold 10,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total transaction of $210,036.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 488,122 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,650,171.94. This represents a 2.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 455,855 shares of company stock worth $9,528,052. 5.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of SentinelOne stock opened at $18.84 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $21.71 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.04 and a beta of 0.78. SentinelOne, Inc. has a 52 week low of $14.33 and a 52 week high of $29.29.

SentinelOne, Inc operates as a cybersecurity provider in the United States and internationally. Its Singularity Platform delivers an artificial intelligence-powered autonomous threat prevention, detection, and response capabilities across an organization's endpoints, cloud workloads, and identify credentials, which enables seamless and autonomous protection against a spectrum of cyber threats.

