KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 11,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,218,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FIVE. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Five Below by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 15,875 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,666,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in Five Below by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC now owns 4,732 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $497,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. lifted its position in Five Below by 156.9% during the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 334 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Brooklyn Investment Group bought a new stake in Five Below during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Five Below by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,808 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,814,000 after buying an additional 388 shares in the last quarter.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FIVE. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Five Below from $85.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Five Below from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on shares of Five Below from $117.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Five Below from $100.00 to $93.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Five Below in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.16.

In other news, EVP Ronald James Masciantonio sold 584 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.04, for a total transaction of $45,575.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $987,830.32. The trade was a 4.41 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.76, for a total value of $498,635.44. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 57,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,197,552.92. This represents a 8.75 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FIVE opened at $73.20 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 15.09, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.11. The company’s fifty day moving average is $86.05 and its 200 day moving average is $92.56. Five Below, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $64.87 and a fifty-two week high of $182.99.

Five Below (NASDAQ:FIVE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 19th. The specialty retailer reported $3.48 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.38 by $0.10. Five Below had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 18.03%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.65 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

