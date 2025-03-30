KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Littelfuse, Inc. (NASDAQ:LFUS – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund bought 5,100 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,202,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in LFUS. Quent Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Littelfuse by 525.0% in the 4th quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 125 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in Littelfuse by 181.0% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust bought a new stake in Littelfuse in the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Littelfuse by 548.3% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 188 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. Finally, Global X Japan Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Littelfuse by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Global X Japan Co. Ltd. now owns 260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. 96.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently commented on LFUS shares. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Littelfuse from $300.00 to $290.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Benchmark restated a “hold” rating on shares of Littelfuse in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Littelfuse from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $280.00.

LFUS stock opened at $200.97 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.97 billion, a PE ratio of 44.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 2.62, a current ratio of 3.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Littelfuse, Inc. has a twelve month low of $199.70 and a twelve month high of $275.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $228.63 and its 200-day moving average is $241.51.

Littelfuse (NASDAQ:LFUS – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $2.04. Littelfuse had a return on equity of 8.55% and a net margin of 5.16%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.02 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Littelfuse, Inc. will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 20th were paid a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Littelfuse’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.22%.

Littelfuse, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells electronic components, modules, and subassemblies in the Americas, Asia-Pacific, and Europe. The company operates through Electronic, Transportation, and Industrial segments. The Electronics segment offers fuses and fuse accessories, positive temperature coefficient resettable fuses, electromechanical switches and interconnect solutions, polymer electrostatic discharge suppressors, varistors, reed switch based magnetic sensing products, and gas discharge tubes; and discrete transient voltage suppressor (TVS) diodes, TVS diode arrays, protection and switching thyristors, metal-oxide-semiconductor field-effect transistors and diodes, and insulated gate bipolar transistors.

