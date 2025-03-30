KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS acquired a new position in shares of STAG Industrial, Inc. (NYSE:STAG – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 37,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,276,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC grew its position in shares of STAG Industrial by 32.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 18,774 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $734,000 after buying an additional 4,629 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in STAG Industrial during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $244,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in STAG Industrial by 145.5% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,936,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $271,132,000 after purchasing an additional 4,111,268 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in STAG Industrial by 169.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 132,412 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,176,000 after purchasing an additional 83,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in STAG Industrial by 7.9% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 107,451 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 7,877 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on STAG Industrial from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on STAG Industrial from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, STAG Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $40.38.

STAG Industrial Price Performance

STAG stock opened at $35.58 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.08. STAG Industrial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.27 and a 1 year high of $41.63. The stock has a market cap of $6.64 billion, a PE ratio of 34.21 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

STAG Industrial (NYSE:STAG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.43. STAG Industrial had a return on equity of 5.51% and a net margin of 24.64%. Equities analysts forecast that STAG Industrial, Inc. will post 2.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

STAG Industrial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.1242 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is an increase from STAG Industrial’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 4.25%. STAG Industrial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 143.27%.

Insider Transactions at STAG Industrial

In other STAG Industrial news, Director Benjamin S. Butcher sold 50,000 shares of STAG Industrial stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $1,755,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,083.20. The trade was a 83.85 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About STAG Industrial

STAG Industrial, Inc is a real estate investment company, which engages in acquiring, owning, and managing single-tenant, industrial real estate assets. It offers industrial real estate operating platform to real estate ownership. The company was founded by Benjamin S. Butcher on July 21, 2010 and is headquartered in Boston, MA.

