KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Takes Position in Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS bought a new position in shares of Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 34,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,242,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Virtu Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $1,081,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in Virtu Financial by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 391,548 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,970,000 after purchasing an additional 5,371 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Virtu Financial by 60.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,486 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 20,843 shares during the period. Bridgewater Associates LP grew its position in shares of Virtu Financial by 124.7% during the 3rd quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP now owns 53,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,638,000 after purchasing an additional 29,844 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Virtu Financial by 48.6% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 358,065 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $10,907,000 after purchasing an additional 117,062 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 45.78% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Virtu Financial

In other Virtu Financial news, COO Brett Fairclough sold 72,967 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.84, for a total transaction of $2,688,104.28. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 90,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,343,193.16. The trade was a 44.57 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen Cavoli sold 34,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.41, for a total transaction of $1,271,940.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 157,703 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,899,669.23. This trade represents a 17.74 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,967 shares of company stock valued at $5,213,964. 46.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on VIRT shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Virtu Financial from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Virtu Financial from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Virtu Financial currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.36.

Virtu Financial Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ VIRT opened at $37.76 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $37.44 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.85 billion, a PE ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.57. Virtu Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $20.15 and a fifty-two week high of $41.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 0.46.

Virtu Financial (NASDAQ:VIRT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.32. Virtu Financial had a return on equity of 27.39% and a net margin of 9.61%. Equities analysts expect that Virtu Financial, Inc. will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Virtu Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.54%. Virtu Financial’s payout ratio is currently 32.32%.

Virtu Financial Profile

Virtu Financial, Inc operates as a financial services company in the United States, Asia Pacific, Canada, EMEA, Ireland, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Market Making and Execution Services. Its product includes offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, capital markets, and multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology.

Featured Articles

