Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK) Position Boosted by Vanguard Group Inc.

Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Liberty Broadband Co. (NASDAQ:LBRDK – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,064,423 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,599 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned about 7.75% of Liberty Broadband worth $827,176,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Madison Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Liberty Broadband during the fourth quarter valued at $122,714,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in Liberty Broadband by 23.7% during the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,585,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $268,045,000 after buying an additional 686,089 shares in the last quarter. Magnetar Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Liberty Broadband in the fourth quarter worth about $46,906,000. Barclays PLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 6.4% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,899,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,251,000 after acquiring an additional 415,496 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in shares of Liberty Broadband by 104.4% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 563,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,589,000 after acquiring an additional 288,078 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Broadband Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ LBRDK opened at $85.13 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Liberty Broadband Co. has a one year low of $46.46 and a one year high of $101.50. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $81.25 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $80.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a PE ratio of 15.68 and a beta of 1.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Liberty Broadband ( NASDAQ:LBRDK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.67 by ($1.63). Liberty Broadband had a net margin of 78.07% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The company had revenue of $253.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.50 million. As a group, analysts predict that Liberty Broadband Co. will post 7.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Liberty Broadband in a research note on Saturday. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

Liberty Broadband Profile

Liberty Broadband Corporation engages in the communications businesses. The company's GCI Holdings segment provides data, wireless, video, voice, and managed services to residential customers, businesses, governmental entities, educational, and medical institutions in Alaska under the GCI brand.

Further Reading

