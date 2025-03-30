Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Trading 22.2% Higher – What’s Next?

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 22.2% on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. 1,475,783 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 1,924% from the average session volume of 72,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Lithium ION Energy Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of C$3.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.45. The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.04 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.04.

Lithium ION Energy Company Profile

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.

