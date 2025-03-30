Lithium ION Energy (CVE:ION) Trading Up 22.2% – Should You Buy?

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. (CVE:ION – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 22.2% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.06 and last traded at C$0.06. Approximately 1,475,783 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,924% from the average daily volume of 72,930 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

Lithium ION Energy Stock Down 9.1 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.04 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.04. The company has a market cap of C$3.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.67 and a beta of 1.45.

Lithium ION Energy Company Profile

Lithium ION Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition and exploration of mineral properties in Asia. It primarily explores for lithium deposits. Its flagship property is the Baavhai-Uul lithium brine project that covers an area approximately 63,000 hectares located in Mongolia. The company was formerly known as Ion Energy Ltd.

