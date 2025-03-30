LPL Financial LLC Acquires 206,873 Shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF)

LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report) by 94.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 425,199 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 206,873 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $27,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 4,652 shares of the company’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its position in shares of iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 3,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares during the last quarter.

iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

Shares of DMXF stock opened at $67.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $825.21 million, a PE ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 0.91. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.14. iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $63.32 and a one year high of $73.20.

About iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF

The iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE Index ETF (DMXF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI EAFE Choice ESG Screened index. The fund tracks a market cap-weighted, ESG-screened index of large- and mid-cap stocks from the developed markets outside North America. DMXF was launched on Jun 16, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DMXF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF (NASDAQ:DMXF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG Advanced MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.