LPL Financial LLC Acquires 271,766 Shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Franklin Senior Loan ETF (BATS:FLBL – Free Report) by 33.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,090,139 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 271,766 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 7.44% of Franklin Senior Loan ETF worth $26,452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FLBL. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 1,511.6% in the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 1,043 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $245,000. TFB Advisors LLC boosted its position in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 10,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 769 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Franklin Senior Loan ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,980 shares of the company’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:FLBL opened at $24.05 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.27. Franklin Senior Loan ETF has a one year low of $23.90 and a one year high of $24.49.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Franklin Senior Loan ETF (FLBL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SP\u002FLSTA US Leveraged Loan 100 index. The fund is an actively managed fund investing in USD-denominated senior loans. FLBL was launched on May 30, 2018 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

