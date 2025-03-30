LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (NASDAQ:FICS – Free Report) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 829,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,620 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned approximately 0.17% of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF worth $28,150,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC boosted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 106.9% in the 3rd quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 26,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 13,505 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 53,456 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,004,000 after acquiring an additional 2,718 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,825,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF during the fourth quarter worth $202,000.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF stock opened at $36.93 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $177.26 million, a PE ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.84. First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF has a 52 week low of $33.06 and a 52 week high of $37.93. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $35.87.

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Increases Dividend

First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF Company Profile

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 27th will be given a $0.1475 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 27th. This represents a $0.59 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. This is a boost from First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10.

The First Trust International Developed Cap Strength ETF (FICS) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The First Trust International Developed Capital Strength ETF (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield (before the Funds fees and expenses) of an index called The International Developed Capital Strength IndexSM (the Index).

