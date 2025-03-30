LPL Financial LLC Boosts Position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT)

LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 26.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 281,070 shares of the software maker’s stock after buying an additional 58,924 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Fortinet were worth $26,555,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Fortinet by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 843 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,833 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $646,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Fielder Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Fielder Capital Group LLC now owns 6,904 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $652,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,346 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $789,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC boosted its stake in Fortinet by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 4,310 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $407,000 after buying an additional 127 shares during the period. 83.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FTNT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $112.00 price target (up previously from $105.00) on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Fortinet in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $123.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Fortinet from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortinet from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $100.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $105.69.

In related news, Director William H. Neukom bought 328 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $106.33 per share, for a total transaction of $34,876.24. Following the purchase, the director now owns 300,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,899,637.98. The trade was a 0.11 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Ken Xie sold 23,044 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.32, for a total transaction of $2,150,466.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 49,039,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,576,384,617.36. This trade represents a 0.05 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 599,988 shares of company stock valued at $59,094,530. 18.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Fortinet stock opened at $96.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Fortinet, Inc. has a 12-month low of $54.57 and a 12-month high of $114.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.97 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $93.26. The company has a market cap of $74.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.74, a PEG ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.97.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.07. Fortinet had a return on equity of 256.53% and a net margin of 29.30%. Research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 2.09 EPS for the current year.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and convergence of networking and security solutions worldwide. It offers secure networking solutions focus on the convergence of networking and security; network firewall solutions that consist of FortiGate data centers, hyperscale, and distributed firewalls, as well as encrypted applications; wireless LAN solutions; and secure connectivity solutions, including FortiSwitch secure ethernet switches, FortiAP wireless local area network access points, FortiExtender 5G connectivity gateways, and other products.

