LPL Financial LLC Grows Holdings in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST)

LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:MUST – Free Report) by 10.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,393,378 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 129,005 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 7.07% of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF worth $28,300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 17,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates increased its position in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 2.5% during the 4th quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates now owns 104,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,557 shares during the last quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 387,478 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,870,000 after buying an additional 3,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Paragon Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,057,000 after buying an additional 3,193 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUST opened at $20.13 on Friday. Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF has a one year low of $19.96 and a one year high of $20.94. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $20.49.

The Columbia Multi-Sector Municipal Income ETF (MUST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index with fixed-weight exposure to multiple sectors of the US municipal bond market. Each sector is market-value weighted. MUST was launched on Oct 10, 2018 and is managed by Columbia.

