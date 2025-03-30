LPL Financial LLC Grows Position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS)

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:ROUS – Free Report) by 20.7% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 511,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 87,619 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 0.06% of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF worth $26,009,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $9,968,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 896.7% in the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 95,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 85,945 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 79.0% in the 4th quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 148,288 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,546,000 after purchasing an additional 65,438 shares during the period. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF by 287.7% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 81,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,142,000 after purchasing an additional 60,406 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Golden Bell Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,602,000.

Shares of ROUS stock opened at $50.18 on Friday. Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF has a 1-year low of $45.51 and a 1-year high of $54.49. The company has a market cap of $448.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $52.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $52.16.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.1874 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, March 25th.

The Hartford Multifactor US Equity ETF (ROUS) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Hartford Multi-factor Large Cap index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks. The index relies on value, momentum and quality factors, among others. ROUS was launched on Feb 25, 2015 and is managed by Hartford.

