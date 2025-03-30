LPL Financial LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL)

LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report) by 11.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 448,406 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,873 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF were worth $26,295,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF alerts:

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Decker Retirement Planning Inc. purchased a new position in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 30.7% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC increased its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,815 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. raised its stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 8,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF by 10.3% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 14,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after buying an additional 1,326 shares in the last quarter.

Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Trading Down 4.0 %

BATS:FLQL opened at $56.03 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $59.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $59.20. Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF has a twelve month low of $49.84 and a twelve month high of $62.31.

About Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF

The Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (FLQL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LibertyQ US Large Cap Equity index. The fund tracks a multi-factor US large-cap index. Stocks are selected and weighted based on a combination of quality, value, momentum, and low-volatility factors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLQL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF (BATS:FLQL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Large Cap Multifactor Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.