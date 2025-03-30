LPL Financial LLC Has $26.53 Million Position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ)

LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,139,860 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,726 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $26,530,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BSJQ. Denver PWM LLC grew its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 22.9% during the 3rd quarter. Denver PWM LLC now owns 3,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after acquiring an additional 711 shares in the last quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC boosted its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Sound Stewardship LLC now owns 49,293 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. RFG Advisory LLC now owns 15,323 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,637 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after buying an additional 1,052 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FF Advisors LLC lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. FF Advisors LLC now owns 23,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,000 after buying an additional 1,065 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:BSJQ opened at $23.18 on Friday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $22.86 and a 52-week high of $23.58. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.39.

Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

About Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 24th were paid a dividend of $0.1209 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 24th.

(Free Report)

The Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corp Bond ETF (BSJQ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of high-yield corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2026. BSJQ was launched on Aug 9, 2018 and is managed by Invesco.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSJQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSJQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.